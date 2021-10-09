Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th.

Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Columbia Banking System has a payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

COLB opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Banking System stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Columbia Banking System worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

