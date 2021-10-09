Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $732.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce sales of $732.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $743.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $726.10 million. Comerica posted sales of $710.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CMA. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.23. 946,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31. Comerica has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Comerica by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 19,525 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,298,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 77,841.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

