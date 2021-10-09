Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,445,000 after purchasing an additional 461,576 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,308,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,739,000 after acquiring an additional 63,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

