Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,074,000 after acquiring an additional 609,245 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,018,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 108,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 83,808 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,326,000 after acquiring an additional 231,053 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 801,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 59,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

