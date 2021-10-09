Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of PASTF opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

