Comparing Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) & SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

SEGRO has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SEGRO and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEGRO N/A N/A N/A Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 25.56% 0.20% 0.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEGRO and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEGRO $554.36 million 30.56 $1.83 billion N/A N/A Semperit Aktiengesellschaft $1.06 billion 0.75 $220.29 million N/A N/A

SEGRO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Semperit Aktiengesellschaft.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SEGRO and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEGRO 0 6 4 1 2.55 Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 1 0 3.00

SEGRO currently has a consensus target price of $16.70, indicating a potential downside of 1.12%. Given SEGRO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SEGRO is more favorable than Semperit Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft beats SEGRO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area. The Semperflex segment develops, produces, and sells hydraulic and industrial hoses that are used in the construction and transport industry, as well as in mining; and agricultural machinery, such as tractors, combines, and harvesters. The Sempertrans segment provides textile and steel-cord conveyor belts for use in mining, steel, cement, civil engineering, and transport industries, as well as in power stations. The Semperform segment offers escalator handrails; rubber sheaves and wheels for ropeways; vibration-dampening foils for skis and snowboards; and customized injection molding and extrusion parts with isolating or dampening functions. The Semperseal segment provides elastomer and sealing profiles for windows, doors, and facades; and elastomer and wear-resistant protective sheeting. The company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding is a subsidiary of B & C KB Holding GmbH.

