Comparing Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) and MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) and MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of MannKind shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of MannKind shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and MannKind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics -411.53% -63.74% -52.67% MannKind -115.56% N/A -26.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spero Therapeutics and MannKind, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 MannKind 0 1 5 0 2.83

Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.61%. MannKind has a consensus price target of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 21.09%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than MannKind.

Volatility & Risk

Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MannKind has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and MannKind’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics $9.33 million 58.85 -$78.28 million ($3.52) -4.85 MannKind $65.14 million 19.62 -$57.24 million ($0.20) -25.60

MannKind has higher revenue and earnings than Spero Therapeutics. MannKind is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spero Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MannKind beats Spero Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A. Mahadevia and Laurence Rahme in April 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

