Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Stock Price Up 0%

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.16 and last traded at $57.16. Approximately 1,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 12,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Computer Services alerts:

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 18.72%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Computer Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Computer Services stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Computer Services were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.