Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Comtech Telecommunications in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMTL. Noble Financial cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $600.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 292,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

