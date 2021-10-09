Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.99.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $172,357,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $81,938,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $70,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $64.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.87. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $74.25.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

