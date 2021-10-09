Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.15-10.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.14. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.150-$10.450 EPS.

NYSE STZ opened at $219.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.50.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

