Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $257.00 at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price cut by Barclays from $260.00 to $257.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.50.

NYSE STZ opened at $219.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

