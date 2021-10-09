Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to post $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $7.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Constellium by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,920,000 after purchasing an additional 388,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSTM opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.62. Constellium has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.