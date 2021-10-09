Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTTAY. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

