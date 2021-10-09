Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $692.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 47.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 9.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $252,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $53.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -51.28%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

