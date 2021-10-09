Contrasting DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) & J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) and J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DatChat and J2 Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DatChat 0 0 0 0 N/A J2 Global 0 2 5 0 2.71

J2 Global has a consensus price target of $134.89, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given J2 Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe J2 Global is more favorable than DatChat.

Profitability

This table compares DatChat and J2 Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DatChat N/A N/A N/A J2 Global 12.86% 34.04% 11.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of J2 Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of J2 Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DatChat and J2 Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DatChat N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A J2 Global $1.49 billion 0.00 $150.67 million $7.78 N/A

J2 Global has higher revenue and earnings than DatChat.

Summary

J2 Global beats DatChat on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DatChat

DatChat Inc. is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc. is based in N.J.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F. Rieley in December 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

