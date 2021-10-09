Contrasting Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of Mannatech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IM Cannabis and Mannatech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million 18.69 -$21.42 million ($0.55) -6.00 Mannatech $151.41 million 0.42 $6.26 million N/A N/A

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than IM Cannabis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IM Cannabis and Mannatech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

IM Cannabis currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 165.15%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Mannatech.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99% Mannatech 4.22% 26.07% 10.38%

Summary

Mannatech beats IM Cannabis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc. develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L. Caster in November 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, TX.

