Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTVA. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.56.

Shares of CTVA opened at $42.78 on Friday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,127,000 after buying an additional 795,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,331,000 after buying an additional 510,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,494,000 after buying an additional 72,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,468,000 after buying an additional 144,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

