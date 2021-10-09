Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRVS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $199.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.61 and a beta of 1.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $6,757,731.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $15,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,678,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 449,200 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 263,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

