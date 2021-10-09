Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) & Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Head to Head Comparison

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) and Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Coursera shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Motorsport Games and Coursera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 0 4 0 3.00 Coursera 0 1 16 0 2.94

Motorsport Games currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.80%. Coursera has a consensus price target of $51.13, indicating a potential upside of 61.99%. Given Coursera’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coursera is more favorable than Motorsport Games.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and Coursera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games N/A -67.03% -49.91% Coursera N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Motorsport Games and Coursera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $19.05 million 13.14 -$1.76 million ($0.25) -56.32 Coursera $293.51 million 14.81 -$66.82 million N/A N/A

Motorsport Games has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coursera.

Summary

Coursera beats Motorsport Games on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Mountain View, California.

