Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 915,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.