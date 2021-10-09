Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €69.23 ($81.45).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €57.50 ($67.65) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €56.17 and a 200 day moving average of €56.02. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. Covestro has a 12-month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

