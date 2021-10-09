Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $3,377,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $2,082,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $140.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.03.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.30.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

