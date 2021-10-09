Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Crawford United Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

