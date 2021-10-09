Critical Comparison: Aadi Bioscience (AADI) and Its Rivals

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ: AADI) is one of 890 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Aadi Bioscience to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aadi Bioscience $15.00 million -$4.32 million -17.32 Aadi Bioscience Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -2.34

Aadi Bioscience’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aadi Bioscience. Aadi Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aadi Bioscience N/A -42.00% -39.88% Aadi Bioscience Competitors -3,706.10% -116.26% -26.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aadi Bioscience and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aadi Bioscience 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aadi Bioscience Competitors 5060 18699 40704 781 2.57

Aadi Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.76%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 67.69%. Given Aadi Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aadi Bioscience is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aadi Bioscience’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aadi Bioscience beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

