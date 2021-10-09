Critical Comparison: Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB)

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cortland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Cortland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blackhawk Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $61.28 million 1.65 $10.85 million N/A N/A Cortland Bancorp $34.45 million 3.58 $8.26 million N/A N/A

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Cortland Bancorp 28.18% 12.02% 1.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cortland Bancorp beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, night depository, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other miscellaneous services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Cortland, OH.

