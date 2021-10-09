Critical Contrast: Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) versus Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP)

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Biomerica and Global WholeHealth Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 3 0 3.00 Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biomerica presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 68.90%. Given Biomerica’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and Global WholeHealth Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -89.83% -59.47% -46.58% Global WholeHealth Partners -22,474.87% N/A -2,097.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of Biomerica shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biomerica and Global WholeHealth Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $7.20 million 11.66 -$6.47 million ($0.54) -12.43 Global WholeHealth Partners $40,000.00 497.04 -$9.03 million N/A N/A

Biomerica has higher revenue and earnings than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Summary

Biomerica beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other. The company was founded in September 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

