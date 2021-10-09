Critical Review: TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) & German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. German American Bancorp pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriCo Bancshares pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. German American Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares German American Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp $228.84 million 4.56 $62.21 million $2.34 16.81 TriCo Bancshares $322.38 million 4.12 $64.81 million $2.16 20.69

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than German American Bancorp. German American Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriCo Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares German American Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp 34.59% 12.64% 1.55% TriCo Bancshares 30.95% 11.06% 1.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for German American Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TriCo Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

TriCo Bancshares has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.91%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats TriCo Bancshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co., and German American Insurance, Inc. It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other. The Core Banking segment involves attracting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local market of the company. The Wealth Management Service segment provides trust, investment advisory, retirement planning, and brokerage services to customers. The Insurance Operations segment offers a full line of personal and corporate insurance products. The Other segment refers to the primary differences between segment amounts and consolidated totals. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

