Critical Survey: Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) & Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Inari Medical alerts:

This table compares Inari Medical and Glaukos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $139.67 million 27.97 $13.79 million $0.27 289.74 Glaukos $224.96 million 9.35 -$120.35 million ($1.15) -39.27

Inari Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical 12.02% 12.10% 11.02% Glaukos -21.24% -3.13% -1.93%

Risk and Volatility

Inari Medical has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.4% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Glaukos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inari Medical and Glaukos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00 Glaukos 1 6 0 0 1.86

Inari Medical presently has a consensus price target of $126.20, indicating a potential upside of 61.32%. Glaukos has a consensus price target of $58.43, indicating a potential upside of 29.38%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Glaukos.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Glaukos on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B. Bergheim, Morteza Gharib, and Richard Hill on July 14, 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.