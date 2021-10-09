CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,467,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $619,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,279,000 after purchasing an additional 166,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,676,000 after purchasing an additional 470,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,919,000 after purchasing an additional 236,202 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Truist increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $446,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,090 shares of company stock valued at $81,409,403. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD opened at $245.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of -295.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.