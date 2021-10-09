Crown (NYSE:CCK) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.33.

Shares of CCK opened at $103.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a 52 week low of $79.90 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.66.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In other news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

