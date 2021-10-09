CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Hits Market Cap of $634,928.44

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $634,928.44 and $4,412.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00230314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00102515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011926 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

