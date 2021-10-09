CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.91. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

