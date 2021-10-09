Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 50,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,870,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17.

Get Cuentas alerts:

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative net margin of 1,219.51% and a negative return on equity of 127.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cuentas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cuentas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cuentas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cuentas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cuentas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN)

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.