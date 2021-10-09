Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Cumulus Media from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $256.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.20.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $7,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 67.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 195.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 274,095 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 416.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,404 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 20.4% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 451,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 76,404 shares during the period. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.