CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of CTMX opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $314.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.69.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 295,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.