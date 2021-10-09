Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cheuvreux raised shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.25.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $93.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day moving average is $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. Daimler has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $52.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

