Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cheuvreux raised shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.25.
OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $93.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day moving average is $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. Daimler has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.
About Daimler
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
