Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has 95.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DNKEY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

