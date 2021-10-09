Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $160,433,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,812,000 after buying an additional 742,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 551,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,613,000 after acquiring an additional 543,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.