Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

DSKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.13.

DSKE opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. Daseke has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $617.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. Equities analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 63,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 116,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 16.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 151.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 321,904 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

