Datto (NYSE:MSP) PT Lowered to $27.00

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.92.

NYSE:MSP opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. Datto has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.86.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $271,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,337,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 34,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $903,579.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,961.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,279 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Datto by 166.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Datto by 4,878.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Datto by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

