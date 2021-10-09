Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.57

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.