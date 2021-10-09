Decentral Games (DG) Trading 7.8% Higher This Week

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $85.92 million and approximately $458,342.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for about $255.48 or 0.00462194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00063737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00141071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00092972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 81.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,357.69 or 1.00149034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.94 or 0.06337255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,301 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

