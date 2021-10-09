Deeper Network (DPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $89.29 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $89.29 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00066468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00138494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00090762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,045.66 or 1.00348292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.50 or 0.06498080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

