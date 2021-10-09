Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Delta Apparel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $183.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $118.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 59,608 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 93,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 211,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35,948 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

