Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,484,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Generation Bio by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 733,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 144.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 716,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after buying an additional 423,759 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 4.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generation Bio news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $792,674.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 51,389 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $1,320,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,366. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

