Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

