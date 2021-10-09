Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 3,485 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

