Deutsche Bank AG Sells 459,901 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459,901 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $24.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

