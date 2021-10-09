Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.